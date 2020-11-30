Gwen shares videos from 1st Thanksgiving with Blake since engagement

Gwen Stefani gave a glimpse at her belated Thanksgiving celebration with fiancé Blake Shelton on Sunday, complete with the country star chugging a bottle of wine.

The pop star posted a pair of videos on her Instagram stories, showing her and her fellow coach on "The Voice" enjoying their first holiday together as an engaged couple.

"We are actually having our Thanksgiving today right now," Stefani says before turning the camera on Shelton tipping back a whole bottle of wine. "And then we're going to be live on 'The Voice' tomorrow, which is crazy!"

Shelton, 44, then slugs down another drink and then one in a martini glass as he grimaces.

"Oh, my God!" Stefani says. "He's totally faking."

Stefani, 51, also posted a snippet of their Christmas duet, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," in the background of a video of their Thanksgiving dinner table spread.

The couple marked the actual Thanksgiving holiday last week with a throwback photo of them posted on Instagram by Shelton.

"What a year we’ve all had, but there is still plenty to be thankful for!" Shelton wrote. "Happy Thanksgiving y’all!!!"

The two have been beaming since announcing their engagement last month after five years together.

Stefani also showed her affection for Shelton by wearing a pair of necklaces that said "Shelton" and "Stefani" in an episode of "The Voice" earlier this month.

Shelton also thanked Stefani after winning the top country artist award at the E! People's Choice Awards this month.

"Thank you to my new fiancée, Gwen Stefani," he said in his speech. "That's S-t-e-f-a-n-i, if you need to Google it to figure out who she is. Thanks for the inspiration and I love you guys, thank you."