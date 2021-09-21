Gwen Stefani glows in throwback pics from wedding dress fitting: 'The moment I said yes'

It’s been two and half months since Gwen Stefani said “I do” to Blake Shelton, and now the pop star is flashing back to an important day before that one: when she “yes” to the gorgeous high-low gown Vera Wang designed for the ceremony.

On Monday, the 51-year-old shared videos and photos from her very first fitting.

(Click or swipe through to see all the clips and pics she shared.)

“The moment i said yes to the dress,” Stefani wrote in the caption that accompanied the set of first-looks on Instagram. She added the hashtags “#firstfitting,” “#dresssample,” and “#thankuGod.”

The then-bride-to-be beamed in the video clips as she looked at herself in a mirror and took a turn around the room to see how the dress looked in action.

Gwen Stefani gave fans and followers a flashback look at her bridal gown. gwenstefani / Instagram

The fun glimpses even spilled over to her Instagram stories, where Stefani gave her followers a chance to examine the look at the design from a number of angles, from her flowing veil all the way down to the Western-style, bedazzled, stiletto boots she paired it up with.

These boots were made for walking down the aisle. gwenstefani / Instagram

It looks like a number of elements changed between the fitting and the final look. For instance, at first the high portion of the high-low dress was even higher.

A closer look at Stefani's high-low gown, with an emphasis on the "high." gwenstefani / Instagram

And the version of the veil that the “Don’t Speak” singer actually wore down the aisle featured a sweet and sentimental nod to her children and to the groom, which doesn’t appear in these pics.

Designer Wang described the feature in a post of her own shortly after the nuptials, noting that Stefani had “a lily white chapel length veil featuring hand embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo flanked by 2 white roses at the hem of the veil.”

And that beautiful bridal look was just one that Stefani wore on the big day.

Wang also designed a white, crystal and sequin-embroidered strapless mini dress for the reception.

Shelton and Stefani were married on July 3 in a chapel the country crooner built especially for the occasion on his Oklahoma ranch.