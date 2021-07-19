Gwen Stefani posts new pic from wedding to Blake Shelton 2 weeks after ceremony

Congratulations to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on two weeks of marital bliss!

To mark the occasion on Sunday, 15 days after the country singer and former No Doubt frontwoman tied the knot, Stefani shared a new photo from their wedding on Instagram.

"Happy 2 week anniversary ❤️," she captioned the black-and-white shot, which shows her and Shelton with their backs to the camera as they stand at the end of the aisle looking at TODAY's Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony.

The wedding took place on July 3 at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch with around 40 guests, immediate family and friends, in a chapel that he had built for their big day. While Shelton sported jeans, Stefani wore a custom Vera Wang gown, which honored her three children, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Her veil was hand-embroidered with the names of her sons, as well as Blake's name and her own. The designer described the rest of the dress as "a custom lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown with a plunging neckline and a cut away back."

Carson called the ceremony “a perfect blend of country and glamour" when he discussed it on TODAY earlier this month.

“It was incredible to be part of such an important moment in their lives,” he added. “The best way to describe it is it was perfectly them — the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is.”

“They're an unlikely pair,” he continued. “They're like if you pair delicious fried chicken with a glass of champagne. On paper and on the menu it doesn't seem to work, but it works. It's comfort food with class. And everybody roots for that.”

The newlyweds met in 2014 when they were both coaching on NBC's "The Voice" and confirmed their relationship in 2015. They announced their engagement in October, and by the time they married, they'd been dating for more than five years.