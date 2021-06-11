Gwen Stefani takes us behind the scenes of her bridal shower

We don't know when Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are set to tie the knot, but it's likely to be soon because the "Slow Clap" singer has now had a bridal shower!

Stefani, 51, shared some fun photos from her recent shower on Instagram, and we sure wish our invitation hadn't gotten lost in the mail! (We're kidding, of course.)

The Grammy winner included several emoji in her caption: one of a woman with a veil, another of a ring and, of course, a smiling face surrounded by hearts. But we love how she's taking us along for the ride in the accompanying picture: there's the mostly-empty wineglass, the beautifully-wrapped present and the words "SHE'S GETTING MARRIIIEEEEED" on the photo.

Yet that's not all! In her Instagram story, Stefani also shared some behind-the-scenes videos and pictures.

"I got kidnapped by my family," she said in a video prefacing the other pictures, before panning over to her giggling relatives. "To celebrate ... I'm getting married!"

A few photos later we get this sweet card signed by her mom and other relatives, and now we know what she'll be doing with the "something old" tradition of her wedding.

Gwen Stefani shared a card she received at her bridal shower. gwenstefani/Instagram

If you look closely, the left-hand side of the card reads "something old" and features the Wedding Mass booklet from her parents' 1966 wedding. On the "something new" side are a drawing of a present, signatures, the card's printed message ("Wishing you all the happiness your heart can hold... Today. Tomorrow. Always") and then a handwritten wish: "We love you so very much."

There's also a reference to "something borrowed and blue" but it's hard to tell based on the story if those items were also included. (There might be a piece of jewelry included in the card, but it's a little dim to tell.)

"We're keeping it very simple — really simple," Stefani told Seth Meyers on "Late Night" in April of her upcoming wedding. "I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians. It's going to be like my mom and my dad. It's literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that, though."

While co-hosting TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in March, Shelton, 44, teased the date for the wedding would likely be this summer, and said he could see himself living a simple life with Stefani out of the spotlight one day. The pair have been dating since 2015.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton performing at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards in August 2020 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for ACM

"Well, I hope that's not too far down the road," he said. "Ten years sounds like way too long to me. I'd like to see that sooner than later.

"We've both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing," he said. "It's been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things, hopefully at some point we'll get a chance to live some life. And I think we're both ready for that, honestly."

