Gwen Stefani says she thinks about marrying Blake Shelton 'all the time'

The love match between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began in 2015, and it's still going strong. In fact, their enduring bond has led to tabloid speculation that a wedding is right around the corner for the pair.

But what do the singers have to say about that?

That's what a very curious Ellen DeGeneres wanted to know when Stefani visited her show Tuesday.

When the host first asked about the wedding rumors, the former "Voice" coach turned the tables and asked DeGeneres if she thought it was a good idea.

Without hesitation, she shot back, "I think you should get married."

DeGeneres then posed the question to Stefani again, who eventually spoke up.

"I love weddings," she answered, without really answering. "The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him!"

But when DeGeneres urged her to "just think about" marrying Shelton, Stefani made a confession: "I do! I think about it all the time."

As for what her country crooner boyfriend thinks, she simply said, "I don't know."

While Shelton hasn't publicly discussed marriage, he hasn't shied away from talking about his feeling for her.

"We're just content and happy; it's an incredible feeling," he told TODAY's Hoda Kotb last summer. "She's my best friend."

There was something else Stefani told DeGeneres about her bestie on Tuesday.

She noted that People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive has changed a bit since they've been together. "He got sexier!"