Gwen Stefani says quarantine was 'magical' time with kids and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has used her time in quarantine to fit in all the special family moments possible with boyfriend Blake Shelton and her children.

Stefani and her fellow judges on "The Voice" — Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend — shared what they have been up to during their time at home before returning for the newest season of the show, which kicks off next month.

"It's been pretty magical for Blake and I and the kids because we don't ever have that much solid time together," she said in a clip released by the show on Monday. "We did do a lot of fun stuff. We did a lot of cooking."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Stefani also jumped on a trend that swept the country in the early days of the pandemic in March and April.

"I learned how to make sourdough bread like everybody else," she said. "It took me like a month to get my starter right. We did so much stuff. We built a garden, we planed zinnias. We planted thousands of zinnia flowers. It was just like a lot of stuff you kind of dream about doing but you never have time to do."

Gwen Stefani and her three sons have been having some family fun with boyfriend Blake Shelton at his Oklahoma ranch during quarantine. TODAY Illustration / Getty Images

They also apparently had plenty of jam to spread on her sourdough creations. Shelton said he has about six or eight peach trees on his Oklahoma ranch, so they decided to try something new.

"But this year because we were there, and there was so many (peaches), and there was nothing else to do, we got online and we learned how to make jam," Shelton said in the video. "And we made like cases of peach jam. I'll probably never do that again, but now I know how to do it."

In between the family fun, Stefani also found time to help Shelton bring back his mullet haircut and joined him for the duet "Happy Anywhere," which they performed last week at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Stefani's three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale also cheered a win for Team Blake on "The Voice" in May.

Free time was at a premium for Legend, who is promoting his new album and chasing around his pair of toddlers with wife Chrissy Teigen. He also shared last month that they had a nice "quarantine surprise" in learning that Teigen is pregnant with their third child, whom she accidentally revealed will be a boy.

"There really wasn't much time to learn anything new," Legend said. "Free time really didn't increase very much during the quarantine for me."

Clarkson has also had her hands full between creating new music, hosting her daytime talk show, and stepping in as a judge on "America's Got Talent" for the injured Simon Cowell. She also has been open about publicly undergoing a divorce from her husband of seven years.

"So the thing about quarantine for me is everyone's been like bored, and I've been working, which is fine, I'm actually thankful for it because I have a job," she said. "Having my talk show, it's been nice to talk to people all over the world that really remind you that there are some really beautiful souls and spirits out there doing amazing things that really need a spotlight and are really helping."