Gwen Stefani had the best response to a fan who criticized her TikTok video

Gwen Stefani has a message for her TikTok haters: She does read some of your comments, and they don't bother her.

Case in point? The singer, 51, had the perfect response this week when one of her followers gave her latest TikTok video a less than stellar review.

The video in question shows Stefani lip-syncing to her song "Bubble Pop Electric" from her 2004 album "Love. Angel. Music. Baby." In the short clip, the singer mouths the track's words as the screen gets all warped and blurred with various colors.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The "Voice" judge captioned the post "#bubblepopelectric gx #bringit #showmeyours !! gx" and most of her followers seemed to dig it. One follower however, left a somewhat biting comment on the post, writing "I love watching celebrities totally fail tiktok. Love Gwen shes amazing buuuuut."

The "Make Me Like You" singer handled the situation with loads of class. On Thursday night, she took to her Instagram story and posted a screenshot of the comment and a pretty witty response.

"Thank u for calling me out you're right!!! TickTock is not for me but help yourself to my music and enjoy!!" she wrote.

Stefani also referenced her critic's comment about celebrities with a sense of humor, writing "wait... am i a celebrity??" and adding a laughing emoji.

Stefani is unfazed by the occasional negative comments on her social media profiles. gwenstefani / Instagram

Stefani is having a pretty good year so far, all things considered, so we're not surprised that the critic's comment didn't faze her. For starters, she recently got engaged to her longtime beau and "The Voice" co-star Blake Shelton. The Grammy-winning singer is also back with new music and recently debuted a video for her new song "Let Me Reintroduce Myself."

During a recent interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Stefani explained how her faith has given her great perspective on how to handle all of life's challenges, from online haters to her 2015 divorce from Gavin Rossdale.

"This is the thing, I always feel like this whole thing that we're doing here, this life thing, is a test," she said. "And basically, you get given all of these crazy challenges to trick you to think that maybe it's not a test and maybe nothing good is going to be around the corner."

"But I feel like it's the way you handle things, you never know," she continued. "You're gonna be blessed. You got to ask for the blessings. You got to keep engaged. That's how I believe. That's how I live my life. I'm getting better at it. It's something you have to work on. It's like a spiritual exercise every single day."