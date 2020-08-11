Watch Gwen Stefani react when Blake Shelton is called her husband in interview

Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton have been going strong for the past five years, leaving everyone wondering when or if the partners plan to take a walk down the aisle.

Well, everyone except Dua Lipa, 24, who thought marriage was already a done deal for the couple.

The British singer-songwriter served as guest host on Monday’s night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and midway through an interview with Stefani, she inquired about the hit-maker’s hubby.

“So I heard that you’ve been spending quarantine with your husband, Blake Shelton, at the ranch in Oklahoma,” the “Don’t Start Now” singer stated matter-of-factly. “Who else was with you? How was that?”

When the h-word was uttered, Stefani smiled, and as soon as the question was finished being asked, she issued a gentle correction.

“Um … well, he’s not my husband,” she said of Shelton. “But that sounded cool when you said it!”

That sentiment was followed by giggles from Stefani, who like Shelton, hasn’t firmly revealed if marriage is even in their future. She has, however, hinted about it in the past.

Blake Shelton and partner Gwen Stefani perform during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. ROBYN BECK / AFP - Getty Images

When the 50-year-old paid a visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” back in 2018, she was asked her thoughts on the topic.

"I love weddings," she said, skirting the direct question. “(My) kids love (Blake). We love him. Everybody loves him."

That prompted the host to urge her to "just think about" marrying Shelton, to which Stefani admitted, "I do! I think about it all the time."

As for Shelton, 44, who’s been married twice before, he once told Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist that he doesn’t rule out getting hitched again.

"Look, you got to keep taking a stab at life. You know?” he said. “And I don't know if I will, but of course I would (get married again). I'm not afraid. Bring it on."

And these days, the romantic partners, singing collaborators and fellow “Voice” coaches are taking a stab at life in quarantine together, as Lipa mentioned in her question about the experience — which Stefani eventually answered.

“Yeah, me and Blake, he has a ranch in Oklahoma, and we were actually on his tour right when we got shutdown,” she explained, adding that, despite the lockdown, they were far from alone at first. “It was me, my three boys, Blake and then my brother, his wife and their two little babies, then her sister and a friend. So we had, I think, it was like 15 people.

“It was really, actually, a lot of fun. … All the sudden, work is over, and you just get to indulge in being on this ranch. Every day was like a new thing — a baby armadillo today, or we’ve got baby wild hogs.”