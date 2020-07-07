Gavin Rossdale says divorce from Gwen Stefani is his most embarrassing moment

Gavin Rossdale still feels the sting of his divorce from Gwen Stefani.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Bush frontman was asked to name his “most embarrassing moment.”

“The gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage,” he replied.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale have three children together. Angela Weiss / Getty Images for City Of Hope

Rossdale and Stefani were married for 13 years and share three boys, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6. He is also the father of daughter Daisy Lowe, 31, whom he had with designer Pearl Lowe.

His children bring him infinite joy. When asked when he was the happiest, Rossdale said, “Last year, when I had all four kids — Daisy, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — staying with me on my birthday. It was magical.”

Rossdale and Stefani married in 2002 and were together until she filed for divorce in 2015. Rossdale, 54, has opened up before about the agony of his marriage ending.

"(Divorce) was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not..." he told The Sun in 2017. "But here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through."

Stefani, who has been dating Blake Shelton since 2015, has also admitted to feeling embarrassed about the split.

"I don't think you'll talk to one person who didn't make it in a marriage who's not gonna feel that way. The intention of being married is the vow, right? You want to put everything into it to make it a success," she told Glamour in 2016.

That same year, Stefani, 50, also talked about how the divorce changed the dynamic of her family.

"It was so insane because not only did my family break up, but then my kids are taken away like half the time, so that was really like, 'What?! What did I do?'" she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016.

The couple continues to co-parent, which has been a challenge during quarantine.

“I know who’s around me — no one is,” he told SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk in April. “And I know who’s bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with."