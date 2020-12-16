Watch Gwen Stefani and Carter Rubin perform her and Blake Shelton's Christmas hit

(Spoiler alert! If you missed Tuesday night’s season finale of “The Voice,” you might want to watch it now — or check out our results post — before reading any further.)

Gwen Stefani and fiancé Blake Shelton shared a couple of honors on Tuesday night’s season finale of “The Voice” — not only was their holiday hit, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” performed during the show, but the entire competition came down to a Team Gwen singer (Carter Rubin) versus a Team Blake singer (Jim Ranger).

Unfortunately for Shelton, that’s where his honors ended.

Stefani’s contestant, Rubin, claimed victory at the end of the night, and before that, he even stepped into Shelton’s boots to sing that Christmas carol alongside his own coach.

The 15-year-old winner, who just last week brought Stefani to tears with his sweet performance of “Rainbow Connection,” belted out Shelton’s part of the cheerful duet while Stefani, of course, took on her usual lyrics. Their vocals blended perfectly, as did their holiday finery.

It was the perfect way to welcome the Christmas season. Trae Patton / NBC

Rubin took the stage in a green velvet tuxedo, and Stefani found a fitting green getup of her own — but rather than just embracing the Christmas color, the fashionable 51-year-old donned a whole Christmas tree. Well, almost.

Carter Rubin is the season 19 winner of "The Voice." Trae Patton / NBC

Stefani paired a silky, forest-green halter with a tiered, tree-shaped tulle skirt in the same shade. Red and gold ornaments adorned the skirt, while a red-and-black tartan headband served as a topper and coordinated with a bow attached to one of the tulle boughs.

The whole look shouted yuletide. As for Stefani, she shouted about the fun performance.

“Oh, my gosh!” she raved in a post-song tweet. “I just got to sing with Carter! It was so amazing. I got to do a song written by Blake Shelton and me. ... It was so cool!”

And it was the first time she sang it on “The Voice” since 2017, when she and Shelton performed it together shortly after they released the single.

Stefani and Shelton fell in love while coaching alongside each other on the talent competition back in 2015. In October, the pair revealed that they’re engaged.