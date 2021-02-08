T-Mobile ad hilariously explains how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got together

T-Mobile had some fun imagining just how Gwen Stefani and fiancé Blake Shelton got together in a funny Super Bowl commercial.

In the hilarious ad, which takes place a few years ago, Stefani is on a video call with fellow “Voice” coach Adam Levine, telling him she’s ready to start dating.

“I’m sick of L.A. guys,” she says when the Maroon 5 frontman asks what she’s looking for.

“I want someone completely different, maybe from another country. And someone cultured and sensitive and who’s not threatened by a strong, confident woman,” she replies.

However, the network isn’t too good, so Levine, who’s sitting in a restaurant, heard something else entirely.

“I’m sick of L.A. guys,” he heard. “I want someone completely country, uncultured and threatened by a strong, confident woman.”

At that moment, Shelton excitedly walks by with wings and nachos.

“I have your guy,” Levine replies, chuckling.

The commercial then speeds ahead to Stefani in a restaurant, mortified to find Shelton approaching her.

“Oh my god. Hilarious, right?” she says.

“I mean, no,” she adds, seemingly brushing him off before she questions whether he wore spurs and rode a horse to their date.

The ad calls to mind T-Mobile's earlier Super Bowl commercial, which explained how spotty service resulted in Tom Brady winding up playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It certainly resonated with fans, who loved the commercial.

"As far as I’m concerned that is exactly how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got together," someone tweeted.

"Ok that T-Mobile commercial with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton is honestly one of the funniest things I have ever witnessed," someone else wrote.

"This Adam Levine, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani #Superbowl commercial is the best one yet," another person commented.