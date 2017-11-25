Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate adorable Thanksgiving together

share tweet pin email

Gwen Stefani might be overloaded promoting her new album, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” but she’s not too busy to spend time with those people who really make it feel like the holidays.

The 48-year-old singer documented her very happy Thanksgiving with family and People's Sexiest Man Alive, boyfriend Blake Shelton, in a series of picture-perfect Instagram posts.

Stefani spent the holiday in Shelton’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma, home with cozy sweaters, endless amounts of turkey, and all of her favorite people including her sons: Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3.

While her new album — which features a duet with her beau — has been climbing the charts, the superstar relaxed and enjoyed her second Thanksgiving with Shelton, 41.

Stefani captured her sons heading out for some pre-dinner park fun on her Instagram story and snagged a shot of her “Voice” love fishing in the sunshine.

Shelton and Stefani began dating two years ago after both experienced painful divorces. Shelton separated from country singer Miranda Lambert around the same time that Stefani divorced her husband of 13 years and father of her sons, Gavin Rossdale.

Now, Stefani feels that every love in her life was meant to lead her to Shelton.

“What I learned was that my heartbreak was supposed to happen,” Stefani, who has since written songs about her loss and new love, said in an interview with Marie Claire.

Incidentally, her best-friend-turned-boyfriend shares all the same emotions.

“We’re just content and happy, and it’s just an incredible feeling,” Shelton told Hoda Kotb this past summer.