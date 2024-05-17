Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The chemistry was off the charts during Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The pop icon and country star took to the stage at the ACM Awards on May 16 in Frisco, Texas, to perform their newest song together, "Purple Irises."

With Stefani in glittery purple tights, platform heels and a top with a purple flower over her torso and Shelton wearing jeans, a button-up shirt, black blazer and cowboy boots, the couple sang their latest song while gazing into one another's eyes and smiling away.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Stefani and Shelton, who married July 3, 2021 with TODAY's own Carson Daly officiating, released "Purple Irises" in February 2024. Stefani shared in a press release at the time that the song "comes from the idea that when you plant something, you are planting hope and watching love grow, weathering all the different seasons of growth."

"We are in this together, we planted the seeds together and we are growing together," she said.

Shelton said in the same press release that they "love this song so much."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Penske Media / Penske Media via Getty Images

The two have collaborated quite a bit on songs in the past. They sang "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" on Shelton's 2016 album, "If I'm Honest." On Stefani's 2017 holiday album, they sang "You Make It Feel Like Christmas." In 2019, Shelton released his "Fully Loaded: God's Country" album with their duet "Nobody But You." And on his 2021 album, "Body Language," the husband and wife paired up again for the song "Happy Anywhere."

The couple also sang the 1985 song "Love is Alive" on The Judds 2023 tribute album.

Stefani and Shelton famously met on the NBC show "The Voice" in November 2014. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in February 2016 at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, and revealed that they were engaged nearly four years later with an Instagram post in October 2020. In July 2021, they married at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.