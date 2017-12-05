Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'Make It Feel Like Christmas' with fun duet

share tweet pin email

It's only Dec. 5, but you know what? It feels like Christmas!

Why? Because Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani declared it to be so on "The Voice" Monday night, taking the stage to perform their holiday duet "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

Holiday spirit = activated. ð We canât get enough of @blakeshelton and @gwenstefaniâs festive performance of âYou Make It Feel Like Christmas.â #VoiceTop10 pic.twitter.com/yyvyn4JDcf — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 5, 2017

It was a major high point for the pair, who met and fell in love while they were both coaches on the show two years ago (Stefani is not a coach this season), and of course gave us all kinds of reasons to believe in the season all over again.

Tyler Golden / NBC Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made the holidays romantic on "The Voice."

Plus, we totally want Stefani's dress, which married sheer on the top and flowers on the bottom.

When they finished, Blake (who was named 2017's Sexiest Man Alive) gave his gal a kiss on the top of her head, and waved at "Voice" coach Miley Cyrus, who stood up and cheered from her place on the stage.

Shelton told People magazine about how Stefani, who had been writing the song, gave him a call while he was on the road.

"She was so excited," he said. "I love seeing her that happy. She's so happy when she’s writing and just hearing that in her voice and how into it she was, I just couldn’t stop thinking about (it) so I got my guitar out and thought, 'I wonder if I could help her in some way?'"

So Shelton sent along his contribution and — voilà! It was a collaboration. But like a good boyfriend, he gives her all the credit. As he said, "I couldn't have been more honored or more proud to be on one of her records."

