A year after getting engaged to Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani shared a sweet video from just after he popped the question.

“Look, we just got engaged!” she said in the cute clip, which showed Shelton, 45, planting a kiss on his new fiancée’s cheek as she showed off her engagement ring.

“one year ago today?! 🙏🏻October 17th 2020 we got engaged!” Stefani, 52, captioned the video, in which Kool & the Gang's 1980 hit song "Celebration" could be heard playing in the background. “@blakeshelton I love you! gx #how?🤔#backtothefuture #slowdown 🙈.”

The “Slow Clap” singer also shared a photo of the moment Shelton proposed, followed by a close-up video of her ring.

Stefani announced their engagement last year on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself kissing Shelton while showing off her ring in what looks like a chapel on his Oklahoma ranch.

Shelton shared the same photo on his Instagram page at the time, writing in the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

The couple tied the knot in July after more than five years together, with TODAY’s Carson Daly officiating the ceremony.

Stefani and Shelton became friends when they were both coaches on “The Voice,” supporting each other as they each endured a tough breakup. Stefani was going through a divorce with her ex-husband, singer Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton was dealing with the end of his marriage to fellow country star Miranda Lambert.

Eventually, their close friendship blossomed into romance, and they went public with their relationship in late 2015.

In a recent interview on the "Tell Me About It" podcast, Stefani said her husband is the same funny and down-to-earth person you see on TV.

"He is the same guy that you see no matter who he's with, what he's doing. I look at him sleeping and he's the same guy," she said. "He's just a good guy. He's very real and consistent and genuine and that, I think, is what is so attractive and why people love him so much."