'Growing Pains' stars call out Kirk Cameron for maskless caroling

Kirk Cameron's former co-stars are definitely not in harmony with the onetime "Growing Pains" actor.

Cameron has recently been making headlines for organizing and attending maskless caroling events in California, to protest the state's stay-at-home order to avoid spreading COVID-19 further.

His sister Candace Cameron Bure has already declared she isn't attending, and now some of his former "Growing Pains" cast members have begun to speak out. Tracey Gold, who played Carol Seaver, sister to Cameron's Mike on the show, which ran from 1985-92, tweeted December 15:

Checking in with my dear brother Mike. @KirkCameron As your more intelligent sister I want you to know that I disapprove. I’m worried about you brother AND your family. Wear a mask. Stay home. Sing later. ❤️ 😷 — Tracey Gold (@TheTraceyGold) December 16, 2020

The Season 5 cast of "Growing Pains," from 1990 (l.r.): Jeremy Miller, Tracey Gold, Joanna Kerns, Ashley Johnson, Alan Thicke, Kirk Cameron ABC via Getty Images

Jeremy Miller, who played brother Ben on the show, told Page Six over email in a story published December 25, "While I will always love my brother Kirk, I could not disagree more with his holding these maskless events at a time when safety and concern for others is an extreme priority."

He added, "I truly couldn’t be more disappointed in him."

Kirk Cameron, Tracey Gold and Jeremy Miller at the Museum of TV and Radio in March, 2006. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Though singing to yourself is a recognized way to know how long to wash your hands during the pandemic, and socially-distanced Italians have inspired us with their songs, actual choirs have turned to lifting their voice virtually, due to the way the virus is sometimes spread: through airborne particles.

Kirk Cameron in Los Angeles on December 22, at a mask-free singing event. Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

As early as March, fatal infections were being traced to choral practices.

In October, the CDC issued the latest COVID-19 transmission guidance, noting that in some instances, "transmission occurred in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces that often involved activities that caused heavier breathing, like singing or exercise."

Cameron said in a television interview last week, "I'm looking around in my community and I’m seeing the devastation and the suffering of people whose businesses have been bankrupted. People who have been dealing with anxiety, depression; suicide spiking. The abused being quarantined with their abusers and I can't just ignore that. I love my neighbors and so I want to give them hope."