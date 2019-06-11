"Growing Pains" may start growing all over again!

The beloved sitcom, which ran from 1985-1992, has been buzzed about as TV's newest possible reboot for months, but according to star Jeremy Miller, actual stories are currently being worked out.

Kirk Cameron, Tracey Gold, Joanna Kerns, Jeremy Miller and Alan Thicke in "Growing Pains." Getty Images

Miller told Us Weekly, "We're still in talks right now. We're actually doing story creation and brainstorming right now."

He added that he and co-stars Kirk Cameron and Tracey Gold "are in constant contact about it and are trying to put together a workable storyline that will be respectful to Alan (Thicke) and the cast and the history and everything."

Thicke, who played family patriarch Dr. Jason Seaver, died in 2016. Miller, Gold and Cameron played Ben, Carol and Mike (the family's three children) on the show, while Joanna Kerns played mom Maggie.

"Once we put together a good starting point, then we'll start talking to the production companies," Miller said. As he noted, they want to make sure they're honoring Thicke's memory.

"That would be the motivation for doing it; it would be to really pay tribute to a man who was a real pop to all of us," he said.

That also creates certain challenges. "But between the three of us," he told Us Weekly, "I think we may be able to knock something out."

We can't wait!