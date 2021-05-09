Grimes teases appearance on 'SNL' with Elon Musk: 'Watch me try acting!'

Grimes says she is going to be showing off her acting chops during tonight’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” alongside the father of her child, Tesla CEO and “Technoking” Elon Musk, who will be hosting the show.

The 33-year-old musician shared a series of photos to Instagram posing in a mirrored room. In the caption, she shared a hilarious snippet of the auto dictation her phone picked up, explaining, “Wow my auto dictation was on while I was talking to friend trying to write this post, so this is what my phone thinks I said ‘SNL but I think the toilet and Ethereum are not jumping to buy its not a long-term thing like it might be a couple like a year or something before they get bigger butt I would do it I don’t know which one yeah I think a pretty good bet’”

“Tune into SNL tonight to watch me try acting!” she concluded the caption.

It was announced last month that Musk would host for the first time alongside Miley Cyrus, who will be making her sixth appearance as a musical guest. The decision to have Musk host stirred up some controversy, with not only viewers split on the decision, but also “SNL” cast members.

Pete Davidson and Michael Che, who both appeared separately on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” expressed excitement for the prospect of Musk hosting, while cast member Aidy Bryant seemed to address the decision on her Instagram Stories by sharing a tweet from Bernie Sanders. The tweet read in part, “The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people.”

“Let me repeat that, because it is almost too absurd to believe: the 50 wealthiest people in this country own more wealth than some 165 MILLION Americans,” the tweet continued. “That is a moral obscenity.”

After announcing that he would be hosting the show on April 24, Musk followed up with a second tweet, writing, “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is 😈.”

Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is 😈 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2021

On May 1, Musk tweeted out to his followers, “Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?”

“SNL” cast member Chris Redd hilariously responded by quote-tweeting the Chief Engineer of Space X and adding, “First I’d call Em sketches 😂.”

First I’d call Em sketches 😂 https://t.co/37liDrKYjo — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) May 2, 2021

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, shares a one-year-old son with Musk named X Æ A-Xii, pronounced "X Ash A Twelve," whom she calls “Little X.”

Musk shared a recent family photo back in March of the trio on Twitter. In the photo, Grimes wears a flower in her hair while Musk holds their son as he reaches for a colorful bouquet of flowers.

“Starbase, Texas,” the Tesla CEO captioned the tweet.

Saturday's episode of the iconic sketch comedy show is historical for more than one reason. For the first time ever, "Saturday Night Live" will livestream internationally on YouTube.

“‘SNL’ is a global phenomenon and this livestream marks the first time audiences around the world will experience the show simultaneously along with the U.S.,” Frances Berwick of NBCUniversal said in a statement. “It’s incredibly exciting to create this worldwide event with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus. We thank our international partners and YouTube for helping us make it happen.”

