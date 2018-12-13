Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

"Grey's Anatomy" is living up to its name.

Jennifer Grey, beloved by legions of fans for her work in the classic 1987 film "Dirty Dancing," has signed on to guest-star in multiple episodes of the long-running drama, TVLine reports.

The show's official Twitter account confirmed the news with a simple message reading, "Welcome @jennifergrey to #GreysAnatomy!"

It's neither clear what role the actress will play nor how many episodes she will appear in, although TVLine speculates she may portray the estranged mother of Jo, played by Camilla Luddington.

Though she is best known for her work in "Dirty Dancing," Grey, 58, has plenty of experience in TV, including on ABC. She played herself on the short-lived ABC comedy "It’s Like, You Know...," which ran from 1999-2001. She also did the reality thing, winning the 11th season of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2010.

Most recently, she starred in the Amazon series "Red Oaks," which wrapped last year after three seasons.

Grey also has a family connection to "Grey’s Anatomy." Her father, Oscar-winning actor Joel Grey, once played a former teacher of Katherine Heigl's character who was wrestling with Alzheimer's.

"Grey's Anatomy," currently in its 15th season, welcomed former "How I Met Your Mother" star Josh Radnor as a guest star in October.

New episodes of the drama will resume on Jan. 17.