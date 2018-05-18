Pop Culture

'Grey's Anatomy' stars post moving send-off pics after their final episode

That's a wrap! On Thursday, the final episode of "Grey's Anatomy" to feature stars Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw aired and, as soon as it was over, the actresses took to social media to share their memories from the set of the long-running drama — and to say goodbye.

And trust us, the photos and messages that follow are as emotional as any scene from the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

So. Much. Joy.

Spoiler alert! There's a minor detail from the season 14 finale below.

While both Drew and Capshaw's characters survived their exits Thursday, which is never a guarantee on this show, filming the episode still prompted waterworks.

It was such a joy to get to spend my final week on the show with almost everyone in the cast in a gorgeous location in Malibu. We laughed SO much, Goofed off WAY too much, and had our fare share of hugs and tears. I love this group!! Some of my sweetest moments with Ellen were during both of my pregnancies. She offered so much wonderful advice and cared for me as I was entering into working motherhood. She is a mama bear through and through. Giacomo is so wonderful. I love his desire to make the world a better place and his passion for the underserved in our country and around the world. It was also a joy to bond with him after we both produced projects for the first time last hiatus. And he absolutely KILLS it in this episode!

"It was such a joy to get to spend my final week on the show with almost everyone in the cast in a gorgeous location in Malibu," Drew wrote alongside one of the many group pics she shared. "We laughed SO much, Goofed off WAY too much, and had our (fair) share of hugs and tears."

That's because, over Capshaw's 10 seasons on the show and Drew's nine, they grew close to their castmates and crewnmembers, many of whom they paid tribute to with even more photos and heartfelt sentiments.

A gentlemen and a great wing man in every single way...

This moment was extraordinary. After our final scene, our beautiful crew gathered around me and Jessica and presented us with gorgeous boxes full of pictures and letters from everyone. It was so heavy and I didn’t know how to open it and look through it while holding it, so Jesse came up and opened it for me. Thank you, Camilla for snapping this pic!! Jessica and I got to share with our crew how much they’ve meant to us. It was so sweet. This season, the experience of shadowing Chandra and Kevin gave me a new perspective and an incredibly profound respect for our crew. Spending every moment on set for a full episode allowed me to see their tireless dedication, and their extraordinary talent in a new way. Every single crew member is absolutely essential to the creative process and though they all work tirelessly, they rarely get celebrated or recognized for their amazing contribution. Despite the incredibly long hours that our crew dedicates to Grey’s every week for nine months out of the year, they still somehow manage to show up every day with enthusiasm, commitment and positivity. It’s been truly humbling to witness. We have the best crew.

But the actress didn't simply reserve their goodbyes for others. They also took a moment to commemorate their own characters.

Arizona Robbins, M.D. GREY’S ANATOMY 2008-2018

Capshaw kept it simple with serious shot accompanied by the caption, "Arizona Robbins, M.D. GREY’S ANATOMY 2008-2018."

But Drew was feeling a little more reflective when she shared this collage of her Dr. April Kepner.

Thank you @ouafae_japril for putting together this beautiful April collage.☺️☺️ It’s hard to say goodbye to characters I’ve played. It always feels like a little death, but this is different. I’ve lived with April nine months out of the year every year for nine years. She’s a part of me. I’m a part of her. Saying goodbye to her is big and deep and sad and beautiful and joyous. Its all the feelings mashed up into one. Because I’ve spent so much time with her, advocating for her, investing in her journey, she feels like a real person to me. She’s been through a lot of joy and a lot of pain, and I’ve felt that joy and that pain while playing those scenes. Her stories have made their way deep into my soul. So it is hard to let her go. She has taught me about courage, about taking a leap no matter what anyone else says. She has taught me about resilience. She was fired twice and then came back twice with her whole heart ready to throw herself into whatever was put in front of her with no resentment or anger. She lived through unspeakable pain and fought to heal not only herself but her marriage as well. She was beautifully flawed and unapologetic about needing to work through her pain in whatever way was necessary. I admire her courage. I admire her fighting spirit. I admire her ability to speak her mind regardless of what people think of her. And I admire her compassion and empathy. April’s faith journey has been especially important to me. It’s been my great joy to tell an honest story about an authentic, multi-faceted, complicated person of faith with a deeply felt faith journey. April’s journey has made an impact on so many, and it’s been my great privilege to hear their stories and know that through her, I’ve been able to meet people in their own suffering and to offer some comfort to them… to take away 1/60th of their pain (did you catch that reference?). This is truly why I love being an actor. To remind people that they are not alone. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes and our incredible team of writers for giving me the opportunity not only to tell this story, but also to participate intimately in the development of her journey.

"It’s hard to say goodbye to characters I’ve played," she wrote. "It always feels like a little death, but this is different. I’ve lived with April nine months out of the year every year for nine years. She’s a part of me. I’m a part of her. Saying goodbye to her is big and deep and sad and beautiful and joyous. Its all the feelings mashed up into one."

