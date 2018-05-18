share tweet pin email

That's a wrap! On Thursday, the final episode of "Grey's Anatomy" to feature stars Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw aired and, as soon as it was over, the actresses took to social media to share their memories from the set of the long-running drama — and to say goodbye.

And trust us, the photos and messages that follow are as emotional as any scene from the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

So. Much. Joy. A post shared by Sarah Drew (@thesarahdrew) on May 17, 2018 at 6:47pm PDT

Spoiler alert! There's a minor detail from the season 14 finale below.

While both Drew and Capshaw's characters survived their exits Thursday, which is never a guarantee on this show, filming the episode still prompted waterworks.

"It was such a joy to get to spend my final week on the show with almost everyone in the cast in a gorgeous location in Malibu," Drew wrote alongside one of the many group pics she shared. "We laughed SO much, Goofed off WAY too much, and had our (fair) share of hugs and tears."

That's because, over Capshaw's 10 seasons on the show and Drew's nine, they grew close to their castmates and crewnmembers, many of whom they paid tribute to with even more photos and heartfelt sentiments.

But the actress didn't simply reserve their goodbyes for others. They also took a moment to commemorate their own characters.

Capshaw kept it simple with serious shot accompanied by the caption, "Arizona Robbins, M.D. GREY’S ANATOMY 2008-2018."

But Drew was feeling a little more reflective when she shared this collage of her Dr. April Kepner.

"It’s hard to say goodbye to characters I’ve played," she wrote. "It always feels like a little death, but this is different. I’ve lived with April nine months out of the year every year for nine years. She’s a part of me. I’m a part of her. Saying goodbye to her is big and deep and sad and beautiful and joyous. Its all the feelings mashed up into one."