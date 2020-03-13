'Grey's Anatomy' shuts down production amid coronavirus concerns

“Grey’s Anatomy” is going on a hiatus.

The ABC medical drama is temporarily shutting down production due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The show’s executive producers shared the news in a letter Thursday to cast and crew.

"Grey's" is currently in the middle of its 16th season. John Fleenor / ABC via Getty Images

“Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ effective immediately,” begins the letter, which a spokesperson for the show shared with TODAY. “We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves.”

The producers added that the decision was made in accordance with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s advice to not gather in groups of 50 or more.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Grey’s Anatomy” is in the middle of its 16th season, and there's no word yet on when filming may resume. In the meantime, the show’s producers urged cast and crew to protect themselves.

“Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently,” the show’s producers said in their note to the cast and crew. “Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” is set in Washington state, which as of Thursday has 457 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest reported number of the 50 states.

In a lighthearted moment on Twitter amid concerns surrounding the virus, some fans pointed out that now is when people need the show's star, Dr. Meredith Grey, the most.

There's no word yet on when Meredith Grey and her Grey Sloan colleagues will return. Kelsey McNeal / ABC via Getty Images

can meredith grey hurry up and find a cure to the coronavirus already?? — evelyn . (@eveeelyynn_) March 13, 2020

“Can meredith grey hurry up and find a cure to the coronavirus already??” one fan tweeted about Ellen Pompeo’s beloved character.

Others wondered if “Grey’s Anatomy” will feature a coronavirus storyline one day.

I can’t wait for next season of Grey’s Anatomy when we get a Coronavirus episode and Meredith Grey cures it. #GreysAnatomy — Brooke Gerecke (@yo_its_bro) March 13, 2020

“I can’t wait for next season of Grey’s Anatomy when we get a Coronavirus episode and Meredith Grey cures it,” one fan tweeted.

“Grey’s Anatomy” is one of many shows that have paused production amid concerns about the coronavirus. “The Tonight Show,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers" and "The Late Show" have suspended tapings, while other late-night and daytime shows said they will film without studio audiences.

NBC News also announced that Rockefeller Plaza has been closed to TODAY fans and live audiences for TODAY with Hoda & Jenna have been suspended until further notice.

Diana Dasrath contributed to this report.