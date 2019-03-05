Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 5, 2019, 9:38 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Abigail Spencer is returning to "Grey's Anatomy" — and she's already getting into character.

On Tuesday, the normally brunette "Timeless" star tweeted a selfie showing off her newly dyed red hair. In the caption, she revealed she was reprising her character, Dr. Megan Hunt, on the ABC medical drama.

"Red hair. Super care. Megan Hunt is baaaaack!" Spencer, 37, captioned the snap.

The former "Suits" star — who last month attended the star-studded baby shower for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — will return as Megan, sister of Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), in an episode later this season.

Abigail Spencer as Dr. Megan Hunt on "Grey's Anatomy." Mitch Haaseth / Getty Images

Spencer previously played Megan in several episodes in 2017, replacing Bridget Regan, who originated the part.

Viewers will recall that Megan arrived in Seattle after a mysterious 10-year disappearance, which happened during the time she served as a trauma surgeon in the U.S. Army alongside her brother and her boyfriend, Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson).

When we last saw Megan, she was heading to Los Angeles to start a new life with Riggs and her young son, Farouk (Bardia Seiri).

While ABC is keeping tight-lipped about the details surrounding Meghan's return to Seattle, TVLine reports that Nathan won't be by her side.

"Grey's Anatomy" airs at 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC.