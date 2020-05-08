'Grey's Anatomy' actress Caterina Scorsone files for divorce

"Grey's Anatomy" actress Caterina Scorsone has filed for divorce from her husband of more than 10 years, actor and musician Rob Giles.

Court documents obtained by TODAY show Scorsone filed a petition of a "dissolution w/ minor children" Friday at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles.

"Grey's Anatomy" star Caterina Scorsone with husband Rob Giles in January 2019 Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

Scorsone, 38, and Giles wed in June 2009 and share three children, Eliza, 7, Paloma or "Pippa," 3, and Lucinda, 5 months.

The Canadian-born actress, who portrays Dr. Amelia Shepherd on the long-running ABC medical drama, regularly posts about her daughters on Instagram, and opened up last year about how Pippa, who has Down syndrome, had changed her views on parenting and love.

Pippa's diagnosis sent Scorsone into a "tailspin," the actress revealed during a conversation on the “Motherly” podcast.

"I don't know what I'm supposed to do, I don't know what I am as a mother, how do I mother this child?" she recalled thinking. "If my job isn't to equip her to compete or dominate socially, educationally or physically or economically — if I'm not just supposed to be helping her do that, what is a mother, what is my job?"

Eventually, Scorsone had a revelation about her role as a mother.

"This simple voice came to me where I was like ... oh, I’m supposed to keep her safe and I’m supposed to make her feel loved,'" she remembered. "And suddenly my understanding of my job as a mother completely distilled and opened."

Pippa's diagnosis taught Scorsone that she had been loving people, including her older daughter, "for their external qualities and not for their essence."

Scorsone called the shift in her perspective "the most healing and nourishing gift that I could have possibly been given by the universe."