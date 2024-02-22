No, Greta Gergwig’s Oscar snub isn’t giving her “Barbie” blues.

In a Feb. 21 interview with Time magazine, the “Ladybird” director spoke about the future trajectory of the film industry as well as her own career wins. Recently, those achievements have included a bundle of nominations for “Barbie” for the 2024 Oscars. Reflecting on the experience, Gergwig also touched on being brushed off this year’s list for best director.

“A friend’s mom said to me, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated,’” Gergwig recalled to the office. “I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination.’ She was like, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful for you!’ I was like, ‘I know!’”

“Barbie” picked up eight Academy Awards nominations in total, including best picture, adapted screenplay, and costume design.

“I remember thinking, If this works, everyone is going to think later that it was inevitable,” Gerwig also added. “They’ll say, ‘Well, but it was “Barbie.”’ But this was not guaranteed.”

Both Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera received nominations from the academies for their outstanding performances in the film, with nods in the best supporting actor and best actress categories, respectively. Yet, Gerwig also acknowledged the absence of a nomination for Margot Robbie, who portrayed Barbie and famously remarked, “No way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed.”

“Of course, I wanted it for Margot,” Gerwig shared in her interview with Time, “but I’m just happy we all get to be there together.”

“Barbie” generated $1.36 billion at the global box office, Variety reports, and was the highest-grossing film of 2023 both internationally and in the United States.