From steak to serveware, score up to 81% off barbecue items with Steals and Deals

Greg Vaughan is leaving 'Days of Our Lives': 'I've finished my reign'

"For all my 'Days' fans that are listening, I love you all," the actor said.
Days of Our Lives - Season 54
Greg Vaughan has portrayed Eric Brady on "Days of Our Lives" since 2012.NBC

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Greg Vaughan is leaving “Days of Our Lives.”

The actor, who has played Eric Brady on the NBC soap opera since 2012, announced his departure on the “That's Awesome with Steve Burton & Bradford Anderson” podcast earlier this week.

“I’ve finished my reign at ‘Days,’" he said.

All things ‘Days of Our Lives’! Cast reunites on TODAY for 50th Anniversary

Oct. 27, 201505:30

"For all my 'Days' fans that are listening, I love you all. It's never over, so I'm not gonna say it's over," he said.

"I’m taking a break, if you will,” he added.

Prior to his time on “Days of Our Lives,” Vaughan, 47, enjoyed a six-year stint on “General Hospital” as Lucky Spencer, starring alongside Burton and Anderson. He was also on “The Young and the Restless,” as well as “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed.”

Vaughan will also keep himself busy planning a wedding when he’s not acting. He and former “Rizzoli & Isles” star Angie Harmon got engaged last December.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6gZtEalqer

Even though he’s leaving daytime television, fans can still see Vaughan on the small screen, since he appears on the OWN series “Queen Sugar.”

Vaughan is the second major star to announce the decision to exit “Days of Our Lives” this month.

Kristian Alfonso, who has played Hope on the drama for 37 years, revealed her intention to depart the program.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCUQ5U6Jwtn

Alfonso said she made up her mind after producers had broached the subject of writing Hope off the show for four or five months, but promised she would come back.

"At that moment I thought to myself, you know what, it's time for a change and it was the perfect moment to make that decision," she told "Entertainment Tonight."

"I was taken aback when he said that they wanted ... to take me off camera for four to five months. It was not something that had ever been discussed but that's what it was, and to come back in five to six months, or four to five months — whatever that time frame was — I just thought, you know what, it's time to really write a new chapter.”

Drew Weisholtz