Oscar-nominated actor Greg Kinnear sat down with Megyn Kelly on Megyn Kelly TODAY to talk about his new movie based on a true story, “Same Kind of Different as Me.” He also opens us about his “most unprofessional moment” filming with “Nurse Betty” co-star Renee Zellweger, as well as the unconventional way he landed his role in “As Good As It Gets,” opposite Jack Nicholson.