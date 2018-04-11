share tweet pin email

After 22 years of being married, Hugh Jackman is still head-over-heels in love with his wife Deborra-lee Furness.

How do we know? Just check out this super-sweet message and photo he tweeted Wednesday for their anniversary:

I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives. Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later ... it only gets deeper. You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world. pic.twitter.com/VsoDq4HxDw — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 11, 2018

In the heartfelt post, he writes, "You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive."

This is hardly the first time Jackman has expressed his love for Furness, 62. In a 2017 interview with People he said: "Even at the Oscars, I walk out, I put my hand on my heart and I always look to Deb in the audience."

"Straight afterwards," the "Wolverine" star, 49, added, "I will not see anybody in my dressing room until Deb's been in. Because that is my foundation, that is the rock, that is the foundation of our family, and therefore my life."

For their 21st anniversary in 2017, the couple served up another sweet anniversary picture, this time from the tennis court.

And in April 2016, we got a throwback shot to their actual wedding day.

20 years ago on this day ... A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Apr 11, 2016 at 4:59am PDT

The pair met while working on an Australian TV show, "Correlli" in 1995. They have have two children, Oscar, 17, and Ava, 12, both of whom are adopted.

Congrats, you two! Here's to 22 more amazing years (and photos)!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.