'The greatest gift': Read Hugh Jackman's sweet anniversary message to his wife

After 22 years of being married, Hugh Jackman is still head-over-heels in love with his wife Deborra-lee Furness.

How do we know? Just check out this super-sweet message and photo he tweeted Wednesday for their anniversary:

In the heartfelt post, he writes, "You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive."

This is hardly the first time Jackman has expressed his love for Furness, 62. In a 2017 interview with People he said: "Even at the Oscars, I walk out, I put my hand on my heart and I always look to Deb in the audience."

"Straight afterwards," the "Wolverine" star, 49, added, "I will not see anybody in my dressing room until Deb's been in. Because that is my foundation, that is the rock, that is the foundation of our family, and therefore my life."

For their 21st anniversary in 2017, the couple served up another sweet anniversary picture, this time from the tennis court.

To the love of my life. 21 glorious years. I love you with all my heart.

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

And in April 2016, we got a throwback shot to their actual wedding day.

20 years ago on this day ...

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

The pair met while working on an Australian TV show, "Correlli" in 1995. They have have two children, Oscar, 17, and Ava, 12, both of whom are adopted.

Congrats, you two! Here's to 22 more amazing years (and photos)!

