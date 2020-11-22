Grandmom from viral text mix-up observes 1st Thanksgiving since husband's death

For the fifth year in a row, Wanda Dench, 63, and Jamal Hinton, 21, have celebrated their annual Thanksgiving dinner together with a few changes.

Their unlikely friendship sparked in 2016 after Dench mistakenly texted Hinton inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner, thinking she was texting her grandson. The then 17-year-old asked who the message was from to which Dench replied, “Your grandma.”

They exchanged selfies, soon realizing that Dench was not Hinton’s grandmother. The teen replied back, “You not my grandma. Can I still get a plate tho?”

Dench happily obliged and Hinton joined her and her husband, Lonnie Dench, for Thanksgiving dinner in a tradition that carried on for many years after at her home in Mesa, Arizona.

Dench told TODAY that she and Hinton planned their pared-down celebration a couple of weeks back so they would be able to spend the holiday together safely amid the pandemic. The duo was able to reunite in a small get-together ahead of the holiday on Friday, Nov. 20, with one notable presence missing. Dench’s husband, Lonnie, passed away in April due to complications from COVID-19. Hinton shared the news on his Twitter shortly after announcing that the couple was diagnosed. Lonnie was 63-years-old.

That same month, Hinton also shared a video of him at lunch with the Denches, writing, "We miss you Lonnie."

We miss you Lonnie💔 pic.twitter.com/t9lXt31FLw — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) April 9, 2020

“He’s changed my life a lot, I know that"

For this year's Thanksgiving, the intimate group consisted of her daughter, Lisa, and, as Dench put it, “the grandson that originally started all of this by changing his phone number and not telling me he changed it,” Randall Burgoyne. Hinton’s girlfriend Mikaela Grubbs was there as well.

The chosen family enjoyed all of the traditional holiday fixings, including a turkey, mashed potatoes and a pumpkin pie while taking time to reflect on their celebrations in the past.