The Duggar family is mourning their beloved grandmother.

According to "Counting On" star Jill Dillard (née Duggar), Grandma Mary Duggar, who also appeared on the TLC family with her extended relations, died "suddenly" Sunday afternoon, June 9. She was 78.

"My heart breaks," Jill wrote in an Instagram post. "My grandma died suddenly today! She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many!"

The post continued, "She was a feisty, incredible woman who always took the time to talk about Jesus with everyone she knew! I know she was ready to check outta here and get her new body in heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble! We miss you so much!!"

No cause has yet been listed for Mary's death.

The Duggar family also posted about the loss on their official Facebook page:

As the Facebook post relates, Mary Lester Duggar had grown up in Arkansas, and was married to her husband J.L. (Jimmy Lee) for nearly 50 years before his passing in 2009. Mary became a real estate broker and owner of Good Neighbor Realty, then went on to appear on TLC's various Duggar-related shows, like "19 Kids & Counting" and "Counting On."

Mary and J.L. had just two children: Jim Bob and Deanna. Jim Bob alone went on to father 19 children with his wife Michelle, whom he married in 1984, inspiring the TLC series. Mary became a great-grandparent to their children in recent years, most recently of Ivy Jane, who was born to Jessa and Benjamin Seewald on Mary's 78th birthday, according to the Duggar family blog.

At her death she was a great-grandmother to 13 grandchildren.

Wrote Anna Duggar in a separate Instagram post Sunday, "She was a true soul-winner and loved everyone she met ... Miss her soooo much and we cherish each moment we were blessed to spend together! Lots of tears being shed here — grateful for all the prayers."

All our sympathies to the Duggar family.