Mary Duggar, the matriarch of reality TV's Duggar family, died of accidental drowning at her home in Arkansas, the local coroner confirmed to TODAY.

Washington County coroner Roger Morris said the 78-year-old slipped and fell into a pool at her Springdale house, USA Today reported.

Duggar was the paternal grandmother to the massive clan featured on TLC's “19 Kids and Counting” and “Counting On" and often appeared on the shows.

Granddaughter Jill Dillard broke the news of her death Sunday in a touching Instagram post.

"My heart breaks My grandma died suddenly today! She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many!" she wrote. "Grandma, you are greatly missed by all who knew you! She was a feisty, incredible woman who always took the time to talk about Jesus with everyone she knew! I know she was ready to check outta here and get her new body in heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble! We miss you so much!!"

Jana Duggar, Mary Duggar's eldest granddaughter, honored her grandmother by posting a series of photos and a video.

"Grandma Duggar will be greatly missed!!" she said.

The Duggar family also reacted to her death with a lengthy message on its Facebook page.

"She is greatly loved and will be missed so very much!" the post said.

Duggar and her husband, J.L., who died in 2009, had two children, Jim Bob and Deanna. Jim Bob married his wife, Michelle, in 1984 and the couple went on to have 19 children.

At the time of her death, Duggar had 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, with the most recent addition coming last month when Jessa Seewald gave birth to her third child, Ivy, with husband Ben Seewald.