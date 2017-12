share tweet pin email

Chris Stapleton’s career has been on fire since a performance with Justin Timberlake at the 2015 CMA Awards. Since that moment, the country music singer-songwriter has gone on to win two Grammy Awards and several CMA Awards. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist visits the “Broken Halos” singer and his wife, Morgane, at their farm outside of Nashville to talk about his rise in the music industry, his new album “From A Room: Volume 2,” and his relationship with his late father.