Grammy-nominated producer Sophie dies at 34 'following a sudden accident'

Electronic music star Sophie has died at age 34 after an accidental fall in Athens, Greece.

"Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident," Sophie's family confirmed in a statement to TODAY. "True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

The 34-year-old's music label Transgressive also released the same statement on Twitter Saturday.

Sophie's representative remembered the transgender star as a "pioneer'" in the music industry and an icon in the LGBTQ community in a statement to TODAY.

"It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident. At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect to her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity," the statement said. "SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation."

Sophie was a critically acclaimed musician and producer. The Scottish artist's 2018 album "Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides" was nominated for best dance/electronic album at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Justice's "Woman Worldwide" ended up winning the Grammy trophy that year.

In addition to performing, Sophie also collaborated with some of music's biggest stars, including co-writing Madonna's 2015 song "Bitch I'm Madonna" as well as working with singers Charli XCX and Kim Petras.

Sophie appeared to have big plans for 2021. The musician released a new single, "UNISIL," on Thursday. The two-minute track was recorded in 2015 but never released, according to Stereogum.

As one fan put it, "Any new Sophie is a good day for music."