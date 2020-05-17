Kevin Hart reveals his most embarrassing moment in high school to the Class of 2020

It should comes as no surprise that Kevin Hart was one of the funniest kids at his high school.

Hart, 40, reminisced about his high school experience, including one particular hilarious and embarrassing moment, during LeBron James' "Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020" special.

"As you can imagine, I was probably one of the most popular kids in school," Hart said. "That's a lie! I wasn't. I was definitely one of the funniest."

The comedian was in the class of 1997 at George Washington High School in Philadelphia.

"My most embarrassing moment in high school was when I got caught with sneakers on that were too big," he said. "When I was younger, I took my brother's sneakers and wore them to school and they were a size 10. At the time I was a size 7."

Hart said he hoped wearing the too-big shoes would help him attract girls.

"The reason why I wore them is I felt like girls would like guys with big feet for whatever reasons. Use your imagination" he said. "I did that. That backfired on me."

Hart's sweet story was one of the highlights of the star-studded special. Since graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 have been canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, James wanted to make sure graduates have a chance to celebrate their accomplishments.

The Los Angeles Lakers star hosted the celebration to honor the 3 million students receiving diplomas.

James said in a statement, "These students have worked incredibly hard for this and there’s no way we can let that go unrecognized. While this won’t be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we hope we can still give them something special because they deserve it."

Hart also had some words of wisdom for the high school seniors graduating this year.

"You guys are our future leaders: understand that, know that, stay true to that," he said. "Congrats."