Who are Gracie Abrams’ parents? All about the singer’s Hollywood heritage

Gracie Abrams has a few well-connected fans.The Los Angeles born singer-songwriter has gone from rising star on social media to a Grammy-nominated pop star since 2019, a transition partially due to Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. Both mega music acts invited Abrams to open for them on their respective tours in 2022 and 2023.

But they’re far from Abrams' only big-name fans. In fact, Abrams has two other notable admirers who’ve done even more for her over the years: Her parents.

Who are they? Read on to learn all about her famous folks.

Gracie Abrams. Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Pandora

Who is Gracie Abrams' dad?

Gracie Abrams' father, J. J. Abrams, is a force in the entertainment industry, taking viewers to worlds far, far away.

Long before Gracie had people singing along with moody ballads, like “I Miss You, I’m Sorry,” her father, J.J. Abrams, had audiences faithfully tuning into his small-screen offerings.

As the creator and executive producer of a string of hugely successful prime-time dramas, including “Felicity,” “Alias,” “Fringe” and “Lost,” his work became a defining part of the television zeitgeist. And his acclaim wasn’t limited to TV.

Abrams has directed movies across the "Star Trek," "Star Wars," and "Mission Impossible" franchises.

J. J. Abrams and Katie McGrath. Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Who is Gracie Abrams' mom?

Katie McGrath, Gracie Abrams' mom, has an extensive resume of her own. Her career started Washington, D.C., where she served as a legislative assistant to Senator Ted Kennedy, per her bio on the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities. Then she took on the role of director of communications at MTV Networks and vice president at a strategic communications consulting firm.

McGrath is now co-CEO of film and television production company Bad Robot, alongside her husband. According to the Milken Institute’s biography of McGrath, she also currently sits on the boards of Pro Publica and Time’s Up.

The making of the Abrams family

McGrath married J.J. Abrams on Sept. 29, 1996, a date she celebrates with photos and messages on her Instagram every year.

To mark the occasion in 2023, she shared a throwback photo and wrote, “Us 27 years ago, the weekend of our wedding. After all of the babies and dogs and friends and family and moves and jobs and heartbreaks and joy, I choose you again, every single day. Best decision I ever made. Best person I know. Endless love, always and forever.”

Two years after their nuptials, the pair had their first child together, Gracie’s big brother, Henry Abrams. Gracie Abrams was born Sept. 7, 1999. Her little brother, August Abrams, joined the family in 2006.

What Gracie Abrams has said about her family

While there’s no denying that having well-connected parents can pave the way for success, Gracie Abrams doesn’t exactly embrace idea that she’s just a nepo baby.

“There are a million visible and even more invisible advantages to having family members who are in any entertainment industry,” she said in an interview with Rolling Stone. But she added, “I know how hard I work, and I know how separate I’ve kept (my parents) from every conversation about anything career-wise.”

In fact, when speaking with the U.K.’s Independent, she noted that rather than coasting on her father’s fame, the now-hitmaker once feared it.

“I was afraid for people who didn’t know me to know that my dad works in entertainment,” she recalled.