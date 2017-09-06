Gospel singers who comforted Harvey victims sing 'Lean on Me' on 'Tonight Show'

share tweet pin email

A pair of gospel singers who helped comfort people at a Texas shelter following Hurricane Harvey shared their gift with a much larger audience on Tuesday night.

Victoria White and Marquist Taylor were joined by their Houston Gospel Choir and "Tonight Show" house band The Roots in a rousing performance of "Lean on Me" during the opening of Jimmy Fallon's late night show.

The song was "dedicated to all the heroes in Houston who did whatever they could to help," Fallon said.

On Aug. 30, White and Taylor were captured in a moving video belting out the gospel song "Spirit Break Out" at an emergency shelter near Houston.

People sleeping on cots and air beds at the Lone Star Expo Center in Conroe soon joined in. A video of the stirring moment was posted on Facebook by volunteer Joni Villemez-Comeaux.

"I had no idea this was being recorded, but God had a plan!" White wrote on Facebook. "Not only did He want to love on those gathered in Lone Star Expo Center who suffered loss at the hands of Hurricane Harvey, but He wanted to love on people across the world who were dealing with their own personal storms! That's the kind of loving God we serve — the kind who is equally concerned for the masses and the individual!"

Fallon also announced that his show is donating $1 million to the flood relief fund set up by Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

Watt's fund passed the $20 million mark on Tuesday, and has already started distributing supplies to those in need.

Fallon thanked Watt for his efforts and highlighted the positive response to the disaster of the storm.

"Last week we saw the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey on the state of Texas,'' Fallon at the show's open. "But in the face of this tragedy, we saw good...We saw communities banding together. Neighbors helping neighbors. Strangers helping strangers."

