See viral gospel singer KD French perform new original Thanksgiving song

She’s back!

Gospel singer KD French became a breakout hit over the summer with her soulful ode to quarantine cuisine, “The Fridge Again.” Now the Atlanta-based viral video star is serving up seconds exclusively for TODAY.

And we couldn’t be more thankful for this holiday treat she wrote for us called “It’s Thanksgiving Time”!

French, who debuted her new song on the show Wednesday, returns to form with her hit-to-be by singing a cappella alongside the best backup choir out there — herself. Nine recordings merge into one as she harmonizes about the meal everyone is eagerly awaiting.

Trust us, “sweet potatoes, beans and collard greens” have never sounded so good. But those aren’t the only dishes French leaves listeners craving. After starting off with the turkey itself, she goes on to sing the praises for virtually every Thanksgiving side you can imagine, from corn on the cob and turnips to dressing and mac and cheese — and even some sweet tea to “rinse it down with.”

But the idea of a delicious turkey with all the trimmings wasn’t the only thing that served as inspiration for “It’s Thanksgiving Time.” During French’s visit to the show Wednesday, she explained that she had family in mind as she belted it out.

“The inspiration behind this song was remembering my grandmother, thinking about my momma in the kitchen, thinking about my mother-in-law in the kitchen and my vegan brother in Delaware.”

And, yes, she gives vegans a special shoutout at the end of her Turkey Day tune, too.

For French, like many other Americans, this year’s Thanksgiving dinner may not look the same as ones in years past. Sure, she still plans to took cook all her favorites, but due to the pandemic, she'll have to adjust the portion sizes since fewer people will pull up to the table.

"We are definitely scaling back, trying to make sure we play it safe," she assured.

The last time French visited TODAY was back in August, fresh off her “Fridge Again” fame, and a lot has changed for her since then. Instead of simply singing for fun, doing what she loves is now her job.

"I’ve been singing and writing all over the place, and I’m loving it, loving it, loving it!" she raved. "I was on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.' I’m like … wow!”

We can't wait to hear what she has in store next!