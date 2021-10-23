Gordon Ramsay's 19-year-old daughter claps back after host calls her 'chubby'

Gordon Ramsay's 19-year-old daughter, Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay, is calling out a British radio host for making fun of her weight.

Steve Allen, a host on the U.K. talk radio station, “LBC," called Ramsay "chubby" on the air while discussing her recent appearance on the British reality dance competition "Strictly Come Dancing."

“She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking, I should imagine,” Allen said.

Ramsay posted a clip from the broadcast on her Instagram and responded to Allen's put-down this week.

"I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far," the teen wrote. "Steve please feel free voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance."

Tilly Ramsay, right, with her father, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, during a 2016 episode of "MasterChef Junior." FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Ramsay went on, writing, "It's such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative.

"This isn't the first and definitely won't be the last comment made about my appearance and I accept that and I'm learning to accept myself. But please remember that words can hurt and at the end of the day I am only 19," she continued.

Ramsay concluded her post by acknowledging that celebrities face scrutiny, but she insisted body-shaming is never appropriate.

"I'm so grateful for all the amazing opportunities I have been able to take part in and I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with it's own repercussions and I've been aware of this from a young age," she wrote. "However I won't tolerate people that think it's okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone's weight and appearance."

She captioned her post simply with one hashtag, "#bekind."

Ramsay is one of 15 celebrities appearing in the latest season of "Strictly Come Dancing," the show that inspired "Dancing With the Stars." She took a gap year before starting college to compete on the show and is paired with pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin, according to the show's official website. The TV and TikTok star is also the youngest competitor on the show this season.