'Goonies' superfan Kelly Clarkson has best reaction when Sean Astin surprises her

Everyone knows Kelly Clarkson as a Grammy-winning singer and popular talk show host, but a surprise guest on her show Wednesday revealed what she really is at heart.

A "Goonies" superfan!

Clarkson nearly fell over when Sean Astin, one of the stars of the beloved 1985 adventure flick "The Goonies," popped up on the screen during her virtual interview with actor Josh Gad.

"Oh my God!" she said. "I'm so hot and sweaty right now. Oh my God, I can't even believe I'm talking to you!"

Astin, 49, played Mikey Walsh in the movie about a group of friends who save their house from foreclosure by discovering the buried treasure of a one-eyed pirate from the 17th Century.

Gad had a connection to Astin because Gad facilitated a virtual "Goonies" reunion in April for his YouTube show, "Reunited Apart." Astin and eight other cast members were joined by director Richard Donner, writer Chris Columbus and producer Steven Spielberg to reminisce about the '80s classic.

"You don't understand," Clarkson said. "That 'Goonies' reunion, Sean, I needed that like a fat kid needs cake. I watched every second twice."

"Josh, because he's a true fan and because he is who he is, he like brought the band back together, like legit," Astin said on Clarkson's show.

In addition to Astin, the cast reunion included Josh Brolin (Brand), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Kerri Green (Andy), Jonathan Ke Quan (Data), Martha Plimpton (Stef), Jeff Cohen (Chunk), Robert Davi (Jake Fratelli) and Joe Pantoliano (Francis Fratelli).

They shared memories and also performed some of the film's famous lines.

"I love that ya'll redid the lines," Clarkson said. "I love that everybody got on, like was that so cool?

Clarkson, 38, was only 3 years old when the movie came out but quickly grew to love it.

"It's my favorite childhood movie," she said.

"You weren't even born then, c'mon!" Astin said.

Astin joked that the three of them looked like they could be brothers and sister.

"I would so risk coronavirus right now for a group hug, you have no idea," Clarkson said.