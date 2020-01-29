Google's powerful Super Bowl ad helps 85-year-old widow remember his late wife

When millions of people tune into the Super Bowl on Sunday, many of them will be watching for the advertisements.

From funny to heartfelt, the commercials have become one of the biggest events of the year. And this year, Google has decided to tell the touchingly simple love story of an older man trying to keep the memory of his late wife alive.

Titled “Loretta,” the elderly man tells his Google Assistant details he remembers about his wife — from hating his mustache to the way she laughed. It was inspired by the story of a Google employee’s grandfather, the company said in a statement. The staffer's grandfather even lent his voice to the ad.

“At 85, to an audience of millions, he’ll be making his film debut,” Lorraine Twohill, the chief marketing officer for Google said in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier for him.”

Twohill explained this year’s ad is similar to Google’s first-ever commercial, “Parisian Love,” which shows an American man finding love in Paris — and what he searched to make it happen.

“Both are simple love stories told through the lens of our products,” she said.

“Parisian Love” is also based on a true story, Twohill said.