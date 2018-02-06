share tweet pin email

Beloved stage and screen star John Mahoney died at the age of 77 on Sunday, but the impact of his career will live on in Hollywood.

The British-born character actor, best known for his television role as the gruff-but-lovable dad Marty Crane on "Frasier," entertained and inspired fans, friends and former co-stars over the course of his long career.

Since news of his passing broke Monday, many of those people have taken to Twitter to mourn the man they knew and honor the work he left behind.

Mahoney moved to the U.S. from England as a teenager and did not start acting until his late 30s.

He was nominated for two Emmys for his work on "Frasier" and won a Tony Award in 1986 for "The House of Blue Leaves."

REUTERS John Mahoney with fellow "Frasier" stars Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce and Kelsey Grammer.

Mahoney's "Frasier" pal Peri Gilpin, who played Roz on the long-running sitcom, urged fans to re-watch some of his greatest works and to "raise a glass" to him.

John singing at my wedding. Watch Moonstruck, Say Anything and/or Frasier or anything you can with him in it and raise a glass to John. Remember him well. pic.twitter.com/Tj3i5B4x13 — Peri Gilpin (@GilpinPeri) February 6, 2018

He was Dad to Frasier and Niles (AND Diane Court) but also a Father figure to us all. Rest In Peace, John Mahoney! https://t.co/Bj25Ppd4n6 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 6, 2018

Filmmaker Kevin Smith called Mahoney "a father figure to us all," while stars Ben Stiller and Jesse Tyler Ferguson celebrated the important role he played for them off-screen.

John Mahoney has moved on. A Great actor. Incredible wicked sense of humor. And someone who made a huge difference in my life and many others. #RIPJohnMahoney #respect https://t.co/SHNHtff6QJ — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 6, 2018

I have looked up to #JohnMahoney for so many years for so many reasons. He has always been an inspiration to me. He will continue to be.ï¸ — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 6, 2018

Mahoney was a legend at Chicago's famed Steppenwolf Theatre Company, having worked there for decades.

In remembrance of him, the institution canceled Monday's opening night performance of "You Got Older," and instead tweeted an invitation for "all to gather" at the theater's bar in his memory.

It is with our deepest sorrow that we share the news that ensemble member of 39 years John Mahoney passed away. Tonightâs opening night performance of You Got Older has been cancelled. We are instead inviting all to gather in Front Bar this evening. All are welcome to join us. pic.twitter.com/k8yrrR7ICA — Steppenwolf Theatre (@SteppenwolfThtr) February 6, 2018

John Mahoney was a fixture on the Chicago stage for over 30 years through countless award-winning performances and as a member of @SteppenwolfThtr. Though he will be missed, his work and impact will endure for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/e9hiaFSCzk — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) February 6, 2018

John Cusack and writer-director Cameron Crowe came to know the actor on the set of 1989's coming-of-age film "Say Anything."

Cusack noted that Mahoney "made everyone around him better and happier each day."

Great actor - lovely kind human -any time you saw him you left feeling better - RIP John â¦ https://t.co/jHXPHm1dEb — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 5, 2018

He always said - it took him a long time to find out what he loved - and he loved performing - he was so happy to be there - he made everyone around him better and happier each day - blessed to know him https://t.co/d7UKnCzB6c — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 6, 2018

So sorry to hear of John Mahoney's passing. Met him once at Steppenwolf (brilliant in The Seafarer), got a chance to praise his work in Say Anything, et al. RIP. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 5, 2018

Rest In Peace, John Mahoney. "Say Anything" is one of my favorite films of all time. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) February 5, 2018