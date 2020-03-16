Good TV shows to watch while you're self-isolating during coronavirus pandemic

A good chunk of the country is spending a lot of time at home, with self-isolation the recommended guidance to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

So, how can you pass the time? There are plenty of good TV shows to keep you and your family entertained while we ride out this health crisis.

Let’s take a look at some of the small-screen offerings that may fit the bill.

If you want to head into the kitchen

Hey, we all have to eat while we're holed up, right? So, maybe these offerings will inspire you to whip up something tasty.

“The Great British Baking Show” is a feel-good series from across the pond which features kindness and scrumptious food with a side of competitiveness. You can catch it on Netflix.

On Bravo's “Top Chef,” aspiring chefs give it their all when it comes to whipping up unusual dishes in the hopes of winning the grand prize.

If you need to keep the kids entertained

Parents are among those who have it tough during this time because they have to make sure their kids are OK, even as they may be off from school. These shows could help do the trick.

Food Network's "Chopped Junior" combines the thrills of a cooking show and the cuteness of pint-sized competitors showing off their culinary skills. It’s wholesome and fun and will keep your little ones engaged.

"Fuller House" on Netflix offers the perfect amount of wholesome comedy to keep fans young and old entertained.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"America’s Funniest Videos" feels like it's been around forever and there's good reason. This old favorite might just be what the doctor ordered right now. Kids and adults alike enjoy the amusing clips and it provides a nice distraction right about now.

If you long for comfort TV

Perhaps nothing will be as valuable during these uncertain times as some old standbys, those shows you may have seen a million times, but still enjoy just as much as you did the first time you tuned in.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” is a good option for those searching for something to watch. No one knows how long we’ll be holed up in our homes, so why not start this ‘90s classic from the beginning? It ran for 10 seasons, so even if you binge it, it’ll still take some time to finish. You can watch it on Pop and Hulu.

“Gilmore Girls” remains a crowd favorite to this day and now seems as good a time as any to return to Stars Hollow. Netflix is carrying it now.

The “Saved by the Bell” reboot is coming, so if you’ve got some time on your hands, maybe re-acquaint yourself with Zack, Kelly and the rest of the Bayside gang, with episodes streaming on Hulu.

If you need a good cry

OK, maybe you don’t need a cry right about now, but “This Is Us” continues to give viewers all the feels as it draws closer to the end of the its fourth season. Spending time with the Pearson clan sure seems pretty spot-on these days, too.

Like “90210,” “Grey’s Anatomy” has a wealth of episodes that should keep viewers entertained. Catch up on it on Netflix.

If you need a good laugh

Laughter, the cliché says, is the best medicine. So, if you want to chuckle, check these out.

“The Office” will leave Netflix next year, so re-live all the cubicle chaos of the Dunder Mifflin crew now.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” could be the antidote you need. You have to wonder what Larry David would make of this pandemic, but instead you’ll have to make due with the newest season of the HBO series, in which he continues to get into trouble challenging social norms.

If you need someone else’s drama

Reality TV is a good elixir. We all have issues we're grappling with right now, so maybe it's good to take a peel at some of the issues plaguing other real people.

The “Real Housewives” franchise has been showing for years just how tumultuous relationships can be. Check out Bravo to see which edition is right for you. Or watch them all — you may have the time.

"Love Is Blind" was a phenomenon after it came out on Netflix last month. Find out what the hype was all about.

If you want to keep your mind sharp

Game shows provide a nice break from the uncertainty we're enduring each day, while providing a reassuring presence in our lives.

"Jeopardy!" checks a lot of boxes here. You can watch it with your family. It's entertaining. It's familiar. It's good to watch the family. It's educational.

"Wheel of Fortune" falls in line with what we said about "Jeopardy!" Don't forget about either of them.