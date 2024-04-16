Goldie Hawn reveals the moment she realized Kurt Russell was ‘the one’ for her

Goldie Hawn is remembering the moment when Kurt Russell won her over.

The "First Wives Club" star recently recalled her and Russell's love story on the podcast "Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend." Hawn said she knew he was "the one" for her when she saw the way he interacted with her kids when they started seeing each other.

Hawn shares her two oldest kids, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, with her second ex-husband, Bill Hudson. Hawn is also a mother to her and Russell's son, Wyatt Russell, and Russell shares his oldest son, Boston Russell, with his ex-wife, Season Hubley.

"What really caught me was that he came over to my place at the beach. I had my two little children there. I had Oliver and Katie. Katie was about four, just going on, and Oliver was six," she recalled.

"(Russell) went over to the bedroom where they were sleeping and he looked for a long time at Katie sleeping and then he went over and he looked at Oliver, long time," Hawn continued. "And I watched him and I thought, 'You're amazing.' He is a family man."

Hawn explained that she loved the way Russell interacted with her children. She said it spoke volumes to her.

Wyatt Russell, Ryder Robinson, Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell at Goldie's Love In For Kids event on Nov. 3, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I can’t explain it, but he was the one for me,” she said. “It wasn’t just because he was sexy and handsome and all those things you get turned on by. It was because he matched my devotion to children to be No. 1.”

Read on for a timeline of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's relationship.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell meet while working on a live-action musical

Hawn and Russell first crossed paths in the '60s when they were working on the Disney live-action movie musical "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," which came out in 1968.

During her April appearance on "Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend," Hawn recalled their first encounter and said he didn't leave an impression on her at first.

"I didn't really notice him, except he was a handsome, young guy. He was 16 and I'm 21 so that would never — forget it," she said.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell reconnect for the film 'Swing Shift'

On “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend,” Hawn explained that she saw Russell again years later when she was producing the 1984 film "Swing Shift" that they both starred in.

"I was with some other guy. We weren't doing well," Hawn said of someone else she was seeing at the time.

However, Hawn said that Russell also wasn't doing well as he was going through a divorce with Hubley.

At the time, Hawn said she met with Russell to talk about his possible involvement with "Swing Shift," so they went out and grabbed lunch together.

While shooting the movie "Overboard", actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell pose for a portrait in October 1987 in Fort Bragg, California. Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

"I met him at lunch and I was very attracted to him," she said.

"We sat together. It was really great. And then when he left, because I was there with a producer and everything, he left but he turned around. It was so romantic. He turned around and said across the room, 'It's OK if I don't get this part, but I sure would like to see you again' ... that was really interesting," Hawn recalled.

However, the "Overboard" star said she knew Russell was the one when he came to visit her at home and spent a "long time" looking at her kids, saying that he matched her "devotion to children to be No. 1."

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell go on their first date

During a 2017 interview on "Harry," Russell recalled his first date with Hawn in the '80s. He said he took her to The Playboy Club to go dancing so they could practice any possible dance moves they might have to do for "Swing Shift."

"I said, ‘You know, if we have to dance in this, you’re a professional dancer. You know how to dance, but I just need to figure something out,'" he recalled.

“She said, ‘Well, we should go somewhere and dance to that kind of swing music.’ I said, ‘I’ll find that.’ The Playboy Club was the only place that had that," Russell continued. "So we went to The Playboy Club and I just immediately was having a great time with this girl, Goldie."

After The Playboy Club, Russell said he and Hawn both decided the night wasn't over, so they went to a house that Hawn was renovating and slept together.

However, their romantic night abruptly came to an end when police officers caught them in the act.

"The police walked in because we had to break into the place to get in," Russell said with a laugh, adding that the officers told the couple to book a hotel room.

“That was our first date,” Russell said. “It was a lot of fun."

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell welcome their first child together in 1986

On July 10, 1986, Hawn and Russell welcomed their first child, son Wyatt, together.

Like his parents, their son took an interest in acting and has starred in some projects like “22 Jump Street,” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn become grandparents in 2004

Hawn and Russell became grandparents on Jan. 8, 2004, when Hawn's daughter Kate welcomed her first child, son Ryder Russell Robinson, with her then-husband, Chris Robinson.

During a March 2023 interview with Variety, Hawn revealed the one piece of advice she's passing on to her grandkids.

“You’ve got to work for a living, stay compassionate and stay realistic,” she said. “And I’m passing that on because that was what my father taught me: Stay in reality. Don’t get taken away with everything. The rest of it is up to them. Being there for them and knowing that they’re going to have to work stuff out themselves, as hard as it is.”

Goldie Hawn reveals why she and Kurt Russell never got married

In a July 2023 interview with CNN, Hawn opened up about her decades-long relationship with Russell and revealed why they never got married.

“Why should we get married?” she said, adding that marriages can get "ugly."

“Somebody has to take a look and say, ‘How many divorces are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money? How many divorces make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?’” she asked.

Hawn, who's been married twice before, said she enjoys her freedom and loves having the opportunity to wake up every morning and actively decide if she wants to be in the partnership.

Russell spoke about the topic of marriage in a March 2023 interview with Variety and said he doesn't feel the need to get married to Hawn, despite people constantly asking them when they're going to tie the knot.

"We constantly got asked, ‘When are you going to get married? Why aren’t you married?’ And we were like, ‘Why does anybody care about that?’" he said. "We’d asked our kids if they cared about it. They didn’t. We didn’t."