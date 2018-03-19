Goldie Hawn sends love and sweet birthday wishes to Kurt Russell

share tweet pin email

Kurt Russell celebrated his birthday on St. Patrick's Day over the weekend, and we just love how his loved ones wished him well!

The star of "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" turned 67 with two very adorable posts on Instagram from longtime partner Goldie Hawn, 72, and Goldie's daughter Kate Hudson, 38:

"Your light still tickles my nose" is just such an adorable, Goldie thing to say!

Russell and Hawn have been together for over 35 years, though they've never been married. They have one son, Wyatt, 31. Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver, 41, are from Hawn's earlier marriage to Bill Hudson.

"He was so good-looking," she told People magazine last year when asked what attracted her to Russell when they met while filming 1984's "Swing Shift."

But, she added, "What really got me was when I watched my kids when they'd come to the set and how he was with them. He was amazing with them. He was such a natural."

