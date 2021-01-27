Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson recite each other's movie quotes in funny video

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson love each other and love acting, but they do not necessarily remember lines from their old movies — not even ones where they won awards.

The mom-daughter duo paired up for this fun little game in a video for People magazine that coincided with a cover story about them, and the results were pretty hilarious.

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn at the UK premiere of "The Skeleton Key" in 2005 in London. Courtesy Dave Hogan / Getty Images

"This is a disaster waiting to happen but we're going to try," noted Hudson, 41.

"This is scary," added Hawn, 75.

What made it scarier, of course, is that Hudson was reading Hawn's lines, and Hawn was reading Hudson's ... and they then had to guess which movie it came from!

"You think that just because I'm a movie star I don't have feelings? Well, you're wrong. I do have feelings! I'm an actress and I have all of them!" read Hudson, and Hawn knew immediately which movie that was from: "First Wives Club" (1996).

Diane Keaton, Hawn and Bette Midler in "The First Wives Club." Courtesy Alamy

But of course she had to make sure to throw in an arm flourish, to show her daughter how it's done.

Not all the lines were memorable: Quotes from "You, Me and Dupree" (Hudson) and "Death Becomes Her" (Hawn) both drew blanks, for example. Hawn even forgot "Cactus Flower" (1969), which earned her an Oscar.

"We clearly don't watch our own movies!" joked Hudson.

"How am I supposed to remember that far back?" Hawn asked, tossing her hair.

"I always tell the girls, 'Never take it seriously. If you never take it seriously, you never get hurt,'" read Hawn. "'If you never get hurt you always have fun and if you ever get lonely you go to the record store and visit your friends.'"

Hudson in "Almost Famous."

Instantly, Hudson knew: "Almost Famous" (2000).

"You can't lose something you never had," Hawn read from a cue card, and it took a moment, but Hudson remembered: "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" (2003).

But in the end, they both helped each other figure out Hawn's last line, one that came directly from "Foul Play" (1978). "It's my a — they're after," Hudson read, and then the two put their heads together to figure out the right answer.

And when they did, it was a high-five all around! "Honey, you did it!" cried Hawn.

Be sure to check out the whole video for all the goofs and giggles.