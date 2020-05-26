Goldie Hawn isn’t one to go overboard watching herself, but she does have a fond memory about one of her signature comedies.

The legendary actress told “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Sunday that she doesn’t watch her own films, but did relay the story of how she broke that rule when she and longtime partner Kurt Russell found themselves watching their 1987 comedy, “Overboard.”

"There was one time when Kurt and I were actually in bed and we were getting ready to snuggle and the TV was on," Hawn, 74, said.

She said the TV was on to provide some background lighting during a romantic moment when they noticed the movie was playing.

Russell and Hawn brought their off-camera chemistry to the big screen in "Overboard." Alamy

"It was us! It was us in ‘Overboard,’" she said.

“So the two of us forgot about what we were gonna do, and we ended up watching the movie. It was so fabulous. ‘Oh, remember that one? That was funnier than I thought’ or how we started looking at how we did together. It was great."

Hawn has actually told this story before.

“We hadn't seen it from the beginning; we don't watch our movies," she said in 2017 on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Russell and Hawn in 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

“You know how sometimes you forget why you fell in love? I remembered everything, and why I fell in love. It was really something to be able to watch that."

Hawn and Russell, 69, met in 1966 and have been together as a couple since 1983. They have a son, Wyatt, born in 1986, while Hudson had kids Kate and Oliver with ex-husband Bill Hudson. Russell is father to son Boston, whom he had with ex-wife Season Hubley.