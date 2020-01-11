Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to co-host the 2021 Golden Globes

The dynamic duo is back!

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the Golden Globes for the fourth time. The surprise announcement was made on Saturday, less than one week after the 2020 Golden Globes were hosted by Ricky Gervais.

Fey and Poehler, who used to star together on "Saturday Night Live," will have a full year to prepare before hosting the awards show in 2021. An exact date hasn't been announced yet, however the Golden Globes typically take place in early January.

“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. “We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

Fey and Poehler brought in some of the highest ratings ever for the Golden Globes when they first hosted in 2013. The hilarious friends took no prisoners, blasting everyone from Bill Cosby to George Clooney.

At the end of their three-year hosting stint in 2015, Fey and Poehler thought that was the end of their run and didn't expect to do it again. The hilarious hosts even received an onstage shoutout from none other than Meryl Streep.

"How much are we going to miss Amy and Tina? Oh, my gosh!" she said.

More recently, Fey and Poehler appeared onstage at last year's Oscars, which went without a host. They were joined by another funny BFF, Maya Rudolph, to kick off the show.

"We are not your hosts," Fey said. "But we are going to stand here a little too long so that the people who get USA Today tomorrow will think that we hosted."

We can't wait to see these two together again!