Golden Globes flashback! Here's what the 2000 awards looked like

When the 57th annual Golden Globes ceremony aired on NBC in January 2000, original cable programming hadn't yet taken over award ceremonies, but HBO's "The Sopranos" and "Sex and the City" were about to change the game forever. And you wouldn't believe who was dating whom.

Time travel with us down the red carpet of yesterday to see wonders and visions and ... just what did Keri Russell do to her hair?!

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. Steve.Granitz / WireImage

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

Witherspoon and Phillippe were relative newlyweds when they strolled the carpet that night, having married in September 1999. (She was Globe-nominated for her role in "Election," but lost.) They'd met two years earlier at Witherspoon's 21st birthday party, and went on to have two children together. They divorced in 2007.

Keri Russell. Getty Images

Keri Russell

Around the time Reese and Ryan were tying the knot, future "The Americans" star Russell debuted a new hairstyle on her show "Felicity," which threw fans into a tizzy. How could she have cropped off what The New York Times eulogized as her "glorious head of voluminous golden backlit hair"?

Jodie Foster and Russell Crowe. Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

Jodie Foster and Russell Crowe

It would be another 13 years before she'd deliver a speech at the Golden Globes that was largely regarded as her coming-out moment, but in 2000 Foster was holding hands with Russell Crowe (nominated for "The Insider") on the red carpet. The pair weren't generally acknowledged as a couple, but they did work on a film called "Flora Plum" that had to be shelved that year after he was injured on set.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Minnie Driver and Josh Brolin. Ron Galella / Getty Images

Minnie Driver and Josh Brolin

The pair got engaged in 2001, but she broke it off in 2013. More recently, she starred on ABCs "Speechless," while he is now married to model Kathryn Boyd.

Winona Ryder and Matt Damon. K.Mazur / WireImage

Winona Ryder and Matt Damon

The future "Stranger Things" star and future Jason Bourne (Damon was nominated for "The Talented Mr. Ripley") stepped out as a pair at the Globes; the pair had connected right around the time Damon told the world (before alerting his then-girlfriend Minnie Driver) on "Oprah" that he was "single." The pair split in the spring of 2000, not long after the Globes.

Gwyneth Paltrow. Ron Galella / Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

One of our favorite honey blondes (in her pre-Goop days) strolled the red carpet in what looked very much like a Goth outfit. Her dark hair and lips were a striking contrast to her usually sunny appearance.

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley. Kevin.Mazur / WireImage

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley

Grant (nominated for his "Notting Hill" role) and Hurley were a long-standing couple who'd been together since 1987, but they separated in May of 2000.

Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratt. KMazur / WireImage

Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratt

Bratt and Roberts were a couple for four years before splitting in 2001; she guested on his show "Law & Order" in 1999 and later was nominated for an Emmy Award for her appearance.

Angelina Jolie. Lucy Nicholson / AFP-Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

She might be known as the mother of six, as Brad Pitt's ex, and as a humanitarian, but back in 2000 Jolie (who won a Globe for her "Girl, Interrupted" role) was still a little wacky. That same year, she scandalized pretty much everybody on Academy Awards night when she said in her Oscar acceptance speech (also for "Girl") that she was "so in love" with her brother ... and then was captured at the Vanity Fair post-party in a serious lip-lock with him.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Noth, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon of "Sex and the City." Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Edie Falco and James Gandolfini of "The Sopranos." Ron Galella / Getty Images

HBO takeover

At the turn of the century, it was still considered unusual for cable TV shows to be any good, much less award-worthy. But HBO series "The Sopranos" and "Sex and the City" changed not just how we thought about television, but kicked off cable's dominance during award season. Each show won Globes at this year's event.

Renee Zellweger and Jim Carrey. KMazur / WireImage

Renée Zellweger and Jim Carrey

The future "Judy" star and Carrey, who would win a Globe for "Man on the Moon" that night, began dating after they met while filming 2000's "Me, Myself and Irene." They were engaged in 1999, and split later in 2000.

Sean Hayes and Camryn Manheim. Ron Galella / Getty Images

Sean Hayes cozies up to Camryn Manheim

No, "Will & Grace" star (and nominee) Hayes and "The Practice" star Camryn Manheim were never dating, but he did goof around for the camera by snuggling up to her in a way that had everybody giggling.

The 77th annual Golden Globes will be held on Jan. 5 in Los Angeles and broadcast on NBC. Ricky Gervais is returning to host for a fifth time.