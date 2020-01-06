Brad Pitt calls ex-wife Jennifer Aniston 'a good friend' at Golden Globes

Brad Pitt is always open to a "friend" reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star was asked by "Entertainment Tonight" ahead of Sunday night's 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards if he would welcome bumping into the "Morning Show" star at the ceremony.

"I'll run into Jen,'' he said. "She's a good friend."

Brad Pitt called ex-wife Jennifer Aniston "a good friend" at Sunday night's Golden Globes. Getty Images

Pitt, 56, joked that it would be the "second-most important reunion of her year," referring to her "Friends" reunion with the cast of the iconic show on Instagram in October and the never-ending rumors that they will reunite for a reboot of the show.

The former couple, who were married from 2000 to 2005, also shared a moment at the Globes during Pitt's acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

The NBC cameras panned to Aniston, 50, multiple times during his speech, showing her give a little smirk as Pitt said, "I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because anyone I stand next to they say I’m dating. It’d just be awkward."

The internet couldn't help but be grateful for that little bit of interaction between the former couple.

They showed Jen during Brad’s speech. That’s all I wanted. Thank you! #GoldenGlobes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8tsyQ6sn1M — Simona (@simona_ka) January 6, 2020

Thank you to the camera person who panned to Jennifer Aniston during this Brad Pitt line: "I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn't because any woman I stand next to, they say I'm dating." #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EMIX7V4xde — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 6, 2020

the cut to jen aniston before brad pitt made that joke about his dating life was too perfect — the nats are world series champs (@kailenss) January 6, 2020

The moment with both of them on screen Sunday night brought back memories of the days of them attending the Golden Globes as a couple back in 2002.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt attended the Golden Globes together in 2002 in the midst of their five-year marriage. Ron Galella / Getty Images

Since splitting up, the two have both been through other marriages, as Aniston divorced Justin Theroux in 2018, while Pitt split from Angelina Jolie in 2016.