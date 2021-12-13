Here are the biggest snubs and surprises from the Golden Globes nominations

In a year where big and small screen releases were often blurred due to short theatrical runs and straight-to-streaming flicks, the Golden Globes has the opportunity to level the playing field as one of the few honors bestowed to film and television efforts alike.

But while there were plenty of accolades for stars of all screens when the 2022 Golden Globes nominations were announced Monday morning, it quickly became clear that, long before the trophies are distributed, there are already some big winners and losers.

See who made the cut when least expected and who missed the list despite rave reviews.

The surprises

Snoop Dogg presents nominees during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Award nominations. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

One of the biggest surprises of nomination day came when 50-year-old rapper, songwriter and sometimes-actor Snoop Dogg stepped onto the stage to help announce the nominees — and in the case of one star, mispronounce the name of the nominee.

But whether he was giving the nod to Been Aff-Leck or Ben Affleck, even that nomination came as something of a surprise, too.

Amazon Studios, 20th Century Studios

Affleck had two films that could have placed him in the same category this time around, with his supporting roles in Ridley Scott’s historical drama “The Last Duel,” and in George Clooney’s coming-of-age drama “The Tender Bar.” The former was a hit with critics, but a flop at the box office, while the latter has had a tepid critical response so far and hasn’t even had its official release yet.

It’s the sort of situation that can divide a voting body and lead to no nomination at all, but in the case of the 49-year-old star, he landed a nod for his part in “The Tender Bar.”

"Licorice Pizza" MGM Studios

Some actors work a long career without ever getting their due when it comes to big nominations, but that’s not something that musician Alana Haim or Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, have to worry about.

The first-time film stars, who appear alongside each other in the new coming-of-age dramedy “Licorice Pizza,” both received best acting nominations.

Jennifer Coolidge in "The White Lotus" Amazon Prime

On the other end of the surprise nomination spectrum, there’s Jennifer Coolidge, 60, the beloved comedic character actor who’s earned a loyal fan following from her work in films like “American Pie,” “Best in Show” and “Legally Blonde,” as well as her performances in a number of TV shows.

The Golden Globe nomination she raked in for her supporting role in HBO’s satirical anthology “The White Lotus” is the first ever in her 28-year career.

The snubs

But not all the shockers Monday morning were the type to inspire congratulations. While some stars picked up nominations no one saw coming, others who seemed shoo-ins were nowhere to be found on the list.

"House of Gucci" MGM Studios

For instance, while Lady Gaga was nominated for her fashionable performance as Patrizia Reggiani in the biographical crime drama “House of Gucci,” the rest of star-studded cast was left out in the cold.

That includes a list of Hollywood heavy hitters, like Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto and Gaga’s leading man, Adam Driver.

Kathryn Hahn in "WandaVision" Disney +

One hit that took the small screen by storm in 2021 was the Marvel big screen spinoff “WandaVision,” and Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch, earned a nomination for her leading role. But what about the supporting actor behind the character that became an instant fan favorite?

Kathryn Hahn, who earned an Emmy nom and two MTV Movie & TV Awards for her portrayal of Agatha Harkness, was ignored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which runs the Golden Globes.

“Only Murders in the Building" Hulu

And lastly, while it came as no surprise to see comedy greats Steve Martin and Martin Short both get nods for their parts in Hulu’s mystery “Only Murders in the Building,” there was an obvious omission when it came to their partner-in-crime-podcasts.

Selena Gomez, who does just as much of the comedic sleuthing as her veteran co-stars, didn’t get a mention in nominations roundup at all.